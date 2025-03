A LOCAL group will be given an update on efforts to restore a waterway in Lichfield at a talk next month.

Chris Bull, from the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, will be the guest of the Lichfield Wildlife Group at 7pm on 1st April.

The talk at Wade Street Church will offer an insight into the project and its progression.

Admission is £3.50 or free for under 16s. For more details visit facebook.com/lichfieldwildlifegroup.