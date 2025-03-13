AN artist has teamed up with a local business to see her works sold in Lichfield.

Jackie Roberts has confirmed the partnership with Arthur Price Factory Shop on Britannia Way.

It will see her range of prints, tea towels, coasters, tote bags magnets and key rings featuring Lichfield landmarks on sale.

Jackie said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be partnering with a well-known British brand like Arthur Price. They reached out to me saying they wanted to include my work because they love Lichfield and want to support other local businesses. “I’ve got a fantastic display in their shop and I think it’s wonderful we are working together, which can only benefit us both.”

Jackie’s work features landmarks such as Lichfield Cathedral, the Samuel Johnson’s Birthplace Museum, the Lichfield Guildhall, Erasmus Darwin House and Donegal House.

Bev Shepherd, Arthur Price Factory Shop manager said:

“We are all very proud Lichfieldians and it’s great to have such a talented local artist as Jackie selling her fantastic work in our shop. “Just seeing Jackie’s work reminds me of how lucky we are to live in an area with so many beautiful buildings.”

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“I’m a great believer in business partnerships – and as the challenging retail environment continues, partnerships and friendships are the way forward.”