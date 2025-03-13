THE Conservatives have confirmed two candidates who will stand in the Staffordshire County Council elections in Lichfield.

Voters will head to the polls to choose their new representatives on 1st May.

The Conservatives have already unveiled two candidates in Burntwood – and have now revealed that Janice Silvester-Hall and Colin Greatorex will contest the Lichfield City North and Lichfield City South divisions respectively.

Janice, who is hoping to win re-election, said:

“Having been elected in 2021, I have been committed to delivering for the residents of Lichfield City North, working with local councillors, residents, community groups and officers from all local councils. “I have been proud of our achievements, delivering through determination and with moments to absolutely cherish. “I want to continue delivering – whether that is on further safety improvements with another set of traffic lights on Eastern Avenue at the Watery Lane junction which will provide a safe place to cross, improving health outcomes or using my knowledge, networks and experience as both as district and county councillor – to make sure the looming reorganisation of local government serves the residents of Lichfield City North. “In deciding whether to stand again, I’ve been humbled by feedback from those I’ve supported in the past, stating that I am a responsive, genuinely understanding and caring local councillor.” “I intend to be as committed in the future, but as these elections are going to be very tough, I can only keep delivering with residents supporting me in the forthcoming Lichfield City North election.”

Also seeing re-election is Colin who has also been a member of Lichfield District Council in the past.

He said:

“During the last few years I have struck up a good rapport with the local highways team. This has helped me to prioritise the main roads for repair and Birmingham Road, Tamworth Road, Ryknild Street and Beacon Street have all had large stretches to benefit, as well as the opening of the Lichfield Southern Bypass. “I have been able to get other smaller road defects and drain blockages addressed through better reporting, taking pictures as necessary. “I am proud to say that every school in Lichfield City South division has benefited from either my involvement as a PTA member or community advocate, or through financial support via the community and climate change member grants. “I have also worked hard to support the development of the Scouts, the Lichfield and Hatherton Canal Trust and the Sandfields Pumping Station. “I have a strong reputation for taking up people’s concerns in dealing with the appropriate authorities.”

Labour is the only other party to confirm candidates for the Lichfield City South and Lichfield City North divisions so far.