YOUNG professionals are being invited to apply for a funded membership of a business development group.

The Future Faces Chamber of Commerce network is backed by Lichfield District Council and is open to those aged between 18 and 35.

Successful applicants will be able to apply for a mentor, take part in professional development events, learn the skill of social networking and get to meet young professionals from a wide range of industries, growing in confidence, learning new skills and making new connections.

Lichfield District Council is sponsoring ten Future Faces memberships for a one-year period.

Cllr Richard Holland, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high street and economic development, said:

“It is an important initiative which has seen young employees at the council benefit from the advice and experience of colleagues and the opportunity to meet inspirational leaders from industry at a variety of special events. “This year we are sponsoring ten Future Faces memberships to enable more young professionals in Lichfield district to benefit and help them to become the business leaders of the future.”

Any business with an office in the Lichfield District Council catchment area can put forward a maximum of two staff for the funded places by downloading an application form, providing their name, organisation, email and whether they have been on the programme before.

Charlie Elliott, head of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, said:

“We’re excited to partner with Lichfield District Council once again to offer ten talented young professionals the opportunity to join Future Faces – the region’s largest and most dynamic young professional network. “This is a chance to invest in your future, expand your network and develop the skills necessary to become a leader in our business community. “We’re proud to support the next generation of professionals and can’t wait to see how you’ll shape the future of Lichfield’s thriving business landscape.”

Applications will close at 5pm on 17th March.