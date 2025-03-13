A NEW lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in Lichfield city centre.

Local councillors attended a ceremony to mark the unveiling of the equipment at Wade Street Church.

It has been installed at the wall at the building’s Frog Lane entrance

Rev Danielle Leigh said:

“The church are incredibly grateful to London Hearts for their generous support, providing 50% of the funding for this vital resource for the centre of Lichfield.”

The defibrillator is registered on The Circuit– the national database for defibrillators – ensuring it is easy to locate during an emergency.