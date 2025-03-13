COUNCIL chiefs are trying to trace relatives of 20 fallen war heroes as part of plans to name new streets after them.

Lichfield City Council has put forward the suggestion for roads on a new housing development off Cricket Lane.

Relatives of the servicemen commemorated in the city’s Garden of Remembrance are being asked to contact Lichfield District Council in order to gain consent where possible to use their names.

The families are being sought from World War One are AW Banton, TA Derry, T Emery, AR Foster, EE Grant, EH Irwin, W Jakeman, GWJ Lamb, AJ Macpherson, JCJ Nicholls, JG Payne, R Ridgway, F Sedgwick and WH Thorneloe.

The names of the men who served in World War Two are GW Asbridge, J Brace, EW Cook, S Humphries, JA Payne and A Sedgwick.

The suggested street names are Asbridge Way, Emery Crescent, Grant Drive, Sedgwick Street, Derry Road, Foster Close, Cook Lane, Jakeman Drive, Irwin Avenue, Humphries Lane, Brace Road, Lamb Close, Macpherson Drive, Banton Croft, Nicholls Avenue, Payne Close, Thorneloe Way and Ridgway Croft.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“We feel it is fitting to honour the families who sacrificed during both World Wars by naming new streets after their loved ones who paid the ultimate price. “We need to give any of the serviceman’s relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used. “So, if you are a descendant of any of the men whose names have been chosen, please get in touch to tell us if you give your consent.”

Relatives can contact Katie Badger by calling 01543 308763 or emailing addresses@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 5pm on 17th March.