A NEW system is helping alert people living near a major railway route of engineering works in their area.

The Digital Lineside Notification programme has gone live on the stretch of the West Coast Main Line in and around Lichfield.

It sees residents living within 500 metres of the route able to opt in for email updates about maintenance and upgrade projects in real-time.

Jonathan Cooke, head of communications for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said:

“We’re pleased to announce the launch of our new digital notification system, a significant step in keeping our communities and neighbours informed. “This efficient service ensures timely updates on our projects, including maintenance and engineering work. “We encourage all residents living near the railway to sign up and stay connected.”

People can set up alerts by visiting www.networkrail.co.uk/RailWorkNearMe.