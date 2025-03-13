POLICE are warning people to be vigilant after a fifth burglary attempt on a Lichfield housing estate in the past week.

The latest incident saw offenders broke into a detached house on Birchwood Road in Boley Park between 10pm on Monday (10th March) and 7am the following day.

After forcing a lock to gain entry, they searched drawers and cupboards in the kitchen and hall, before taking keys to the front and back door.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“It is likely that it was the keys to a vehicle on the drive that they were after as they took no other items from the property and left by the back door.”

A separate incident in the same area also took place at 2am on 11th March when two men were captured on CCTV climbing over a gate and trying to access a property in the area of The Pines.

PCSO Horsnall said:

“Five properties on Boley Park have been targeted in the space of a week.

“Marked and unmarked police patrols in the area have been increased.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 159 of 11th March.

