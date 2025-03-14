COUNTY councillors have moved forward with plans for a new unitary authority for Staffordshire.

The Government is planning to end two-tier areas – such as Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council – with services delivered by a single body instead.

Areas have until 21st March to submit initial proposals before providing additional detail in November.

A meeting of Staffordshire County Council saw members told that a Staffordshire Unitary Authority, which would work alongside a Mayoral Strategic Authority, was its initial preferred option to be submitted to the Government next week.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The county council and our neighbouring district and borough councils have a track record of delivering for the residents and businesses of Staffordshire, but the Government has decided that we must move to a unitary model. “This county council is a well-run and financially stable authority which – as we have seen from the creation of some now floundering new unitaries – will be absolutely vital if we are to succeed and protect vital public services.”

Lichfield District Council is due to debate a proposal for a Southern Staffordshire option which would include around six of the existing county areas at a meeting next week.

Neighbouring Tamworth Borough Council has already backed plans for two new unitary authorities to cover the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent area, with its leader Cllr Carol Dean saying it would create “the best connection to local places and people”.

Cllr White said that discussions would continue ahead of final proposals being drawn up before the Government’s November deadline.

“A Staffordshire Unitary is likely to be among a number of options considered and our ourselves, the district and borough councils and the city council will continue to work together to finalise an option which is in the best interest of Staffordshire as a whole. “We will now be spending the coming months engaging with our communities and gathering detailed evidence, which we will consider with an open mind, before deciding on our final proposal to Government in the autumn.”

Once the submissions are made, the eventual unitary option is not expected to be implemented until 2028.