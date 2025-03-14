PLANS to invest an extra £45million in maintaining the county’s roads over the next three years are set to be debated by councillors.

Staffordshire County Council said a further £15million would also be spent to tackle potholes.

The plans will be debated by the authority’s cabinet on 19th March.

The funding has been earmarked for a range of road reconstruction projects, as well as an additional JCB Pothole Pro machine and additional crews to tackle drainage and flooding issues.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:

“Good roads affect everyone in this county, which is why having a strategic plan of maintenance and improvements is key to keeping our highways in a decent condition and safe for all users. “The extra money invested last year has really paid dividends, in that we were able to come out of the wettest winter on record and put a concerted effort into fixing more roads. Building on this, we want to invest more money into tackling potholes, drainage and the effects that warmer, wetter winters are having on our roads. “Climate change and the effect it is having on our roads means we must also prepare for more extreme weather events. Therefore, this funding will also be used to address longer term issues, including enforcement on landowners with drainage assets affecting the highways.”