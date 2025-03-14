THE headteacher of a Lichfield school praised by inspectors for its residential provision says she is still “deeply concerned” about long-term funding for the service.

Ofsted said youngsters attending Saxon Hill’s Sleepover Club were “making extraordinary progress due to tailored care from staff”.

The provision had been at risk during a funding review before Staffordshire County Council confirmed it would continue – but only until the summer of 2026.

It means the long-term future of the sleepover club is far from certain, despite it being described as a “lifeline” for families of children with complex needs.

Headteacher Maggie Candlish said that while the Ofsted inspection was a proud moment, the uncertainty for the future was far from helpful.

“The Ofsted achievement reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care and education. “Our Sleepover Club supports more than 100 students annually, significantly improving their independence and social skills. “While we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we’re deeply concerned about the long-term sustainability of our residential service. “It’s crucial for our students’ development and well-being.”

The decision in 2024 to continue funding the service for two more years came following a campaign led by staff, families and local councillors.

Jacob Marshall, a governor of the school and Labour’s candidate for the Lichfield City South seat at the Staffordshire County Council elections in May, said he hoped solutions would be found to secure the residential provision in the longer term.

“Saxon Hill is a truly amazing place – and the Sleepover Club is an integral part of what makes it so special. “The challenge its staff rise to every day is making school accessible for these children. School is not just about learning maths and English, it’s also about making friends and learning how to be yourself. “Sleepover Club is a vital part of how Saxon Hill delivers socialisation in a way that works for the unique children it educates. “Essentially, the funding currently comes from one part of the county council’s education budget, but they don’t want to fund it anymore. I suspect they believe other departments, like social care, should take responsibility. Ultimately, the kids at Saxon Hill don’t care who funds it – they care that their Sleepover Club exists after July 2026. “This dance has happened before – we reach the brink of closure, the school and parents fight to save the service, the council acknowledges its immense value and a short-term funding solution is found. “It’s a frustrating cycle and it needs a long-term resolution.”