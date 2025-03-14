THE Liberal Democrats have unveiled their candidates for local seats in the Staffordshire County Council elections.

Voters will head to the polls to select their new representatives on 1st May.

All seats are up for grabs, including those across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Standing for the Liberal Democrats will be:

Jordan Lane – Lichfield City North

Jamie Christie – Lichfield City South

Paul Ray – Burntwood North

Miles Trent – Burntwood South

Morag Maclean – Lichfield Rural North

Phil Bennion – Lichfield Rural South

Andrew Rushton – Lichfield Rural East

Ash Walters – Lichfield Rural West

Cllr Paul Ray, who leads the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is an important time for Lichfield and indeed for all of Staffordshire as we approach the reorganisation of our local government. “Our list of candidates includes some with experience of local government practices, as well as some who can take a fresh look at the way that the county is run and promote new ways for the future. “There is a sense of dissatisfaction with the two major parties and a wish for an alternative. We believe that the Lib Dems provide that alternative – together with the experience and the knowledge that comes with having represented residents as councillors. “We know that our Lib Dem councillors enjoy a good reputation for working hard for the people of Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages, and if elected our candidates will continue that tradition at a county level.”

The party’s local election agent Hugh Ashton said:

“Our candidates are dedicated to improving the lives of residents, and our councillors on both the city and district councils have demonstrated this by working closely with other parties to achieve positive results for the benefit of our residents. “We will continue to work constructively with other groups as we approach the biggest change to local government in 50 years, providing constructive and practical suggestions based on our experience as councillors to enable this move from the current arrangements a smoothly as possible, while continuing to deliver a first class range of services to our residents. “Many questions still go unanswered, but whatever the final answers, your Lib Dem representatives in local government will continue to work hard for you – all year round, not just at election time.”

A final list of all candidates standing in each area will be confirmed next month.