A LICHFIELD business is hoping to be a cut above with the launch of a new knife sharpening service.

The Kitchen Shop is helping people to give a new lease of life to their items.

Customers can bring “well-wrapped” blunt knives to get them re-edged, with staff also offering advice on maintaining blades going forward.

Director Lizzy Braine said:

“We realised that our customers were struggling with remembering to sharpen their knives or have knives they loved but couldn’t get the edge back to how they were when they first bought them. “As most people know, blunt knives are incredibly dangerous and we spend as much time when we sell new knives talking about the sharpening of them. It’s one of the key things to do if you want your knife to last forever. “We have a brilliant knife sharpening machine here that we are fully trained on. We can now recondition blunt knives for our customers and give old ones a new and very sharp edge.”

Prices start from £6 per knife up to 10-inch blades with a three day turn around.