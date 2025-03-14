TWO local organisations have been boosted by a donation from the Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Andy’s Man Club and the Pathway Project were each given £750 after being chosen as the organisation’s chosen charities over the past year.

Chamber president Ruth Redgate presented cheques to representatives from both groups.

She said:

“It has been a privilege over the last 12 months to learn more about the incredible support these organisations provide. “We’re also delighted that both charities are now considering joining the chamber, allowing us to continue working together for the benefit of our community.”

The chamber’s incoming charities of 2025 are Lichfield Young Farmers and The Stan Bowley Trust.