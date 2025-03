AN award-winning performer is returning to Lichfield for a show full of songs and stories from the jazz age.

Christine Bovill’s Speakeasy is at The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th April.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“With Christine’s fabulous voice and engaging stage presence you’ll be transported straight into a ’20s Speakeasy.”

Tickets for the show are £25 and can be booked from thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.