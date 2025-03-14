POLICE are warning people to be on their guard after residents were targeted by a phone scam.

Cold callers have claimed to be police officers ringing to say someone has been arrested with their cards and that their accounts have been compromised.

The scammers then ask victims to withdraw money to secure evidence and arrange for it to be collected for checks.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We would like to reiterate that neither police nor bank officials will ever ask you to withdraw money from your account, assist in enquiries of this nature, or hand over your personal details or passwords. “Police will also never ask anyone to purchase gold or jewellery, or leave their cards out for collection. “If you believe you are being targeted by a scammer hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police as scammers have a way to stay on the line and will pretend to be the police when you call back. “If you don’t have access to a different phone line, wait for a period of time and try calling a family member of friend first to make sure the scammer is no longer on the line. “Just because someone knows basic details about you like your address or date of birth, it does not mean they are genuine police or bank employees.”

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim can report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.