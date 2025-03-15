THE leader of Staffordshire County Council has been confirmed among the Conservative candidates for the rural divisions in Lichfield ahead of elections in May.

Alan White will contest the Lichfield Rural East seat, while fellow county councillor Richard Cox will hope to retain his Lichfield Rural West spot.

Voters across the county will head to the polls on 1st May to elect their new representatives.

Alan said:

“I am both delighted and honoured to be standing for re-election on the forthcoming county council elections. “It is a privilege to serve the residents of Lichfield Rural East and I look forward to speaking with many on the doorsteps in the coming weeks and asking for their continued support on 1st May.”

Richard added:

“If re-elected, I pledge to continue the hard work as a county councillor, working with parish and district councils because I see strength in collaboration and partnership when presented with issues and concerns of our residents.”

Others on the ballot paper for the Conservatives on 1st May will be district councillors Richard Holland (Lichfield Rural North) and Alex Farrell (Lichfield Rural South).

Alex said:

“I’m delighted to be selected for Lichfield Rural South, which covers many beautiful villages from Hammerwich down to Fazeley, where four generations of my family have lived. “As district councillor, I have a good track record for standing up for my residents and opposing unwanted housebuilding. I believe in a community-led, infrastructure-first approach to development, and I will be fighting to keep local services at the highest possible standards for residents of Lichfield Rural South.”

Richard said:

“It is clear that the current Government is determined to force new housing on our communities and with the ever-increasing pressure of infrastructure and services, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our area remains a great place to live and work, with strong local representation at county level.”

The full list of candidates standing in each area will be released in April.