COUNCILLORS are set to debate plans for a cultural strategy to be drawn up for Burntwood.

Proposals for the £30,000 project will be discussed by members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee next week.

The plans have been drawn up by Limitless, a team of professionals led by local artist Peter Walker.

The project says it aims to boost Burntwood by helping to “amplify the unique voice and position it as a vibrant and resilient town ready for the future”.

But a decision on whether to go ahead with the project was pushed back in November as councillors sought more detail.

A report to the meeting of the policy and resources committee on Monday (17th March) said:

“Limitless presented their vision to a meeting of the full council in January 2025. “The objective is to establish Burntwood as a pioneering town in cultural and place-making strategies, define Burntwood’s unique identity, strengthen investment opportunities and external engagement, and align cultural planning with regional and national strategies.”