Sankey's Corner. Picture: Google Streetview
Sankey's Corner in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

COUNCILLORS are set to debate plans for a cultural strategy to be drawn up for Burntwood.

Proposals for the £30,000 project will be discussed by members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee next week.

The plans have been drawn up by Limitless, a team of professionals led by local artist Peter Walker.

The project says it aims to boost Burntwood by helping to “amplify the unique voice and position it as a vibrant and resilient town ready for the future”.

But a decision on whether to go ahead with the project was pushed back in November as councillors sought more detail.

A report to the meeting of the policy and resources committee on Monday (17th March) said:

“Limitless presented their vision to a meeting of the full council in January 2025.

“The objective is to establish Burntwood as a pioneering town in cultural and place-making strategies, define Burntwood’s unique identity, strengthen investment opportunities and external engagement, and align cultural planning with regional and national strategies.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Bren Smith
7 hours ago

Sankeys corner is chase terrace /chasetown not Burntwood !

Philip
5 hours ago

Why are they wasting good money on hiring limitless, it would be a better idea to get any ideas from people who use the areas on a daily basis and it would cost nothing

Lichfield Live
4 hours ago
Reply to  Bren Smith

@Bren – Burntwood Town Council covers Chase Terrace and Chasetown (indeed, the shopping area pictured is named Burntwood Town Shopping Centre)

