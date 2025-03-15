COUNCILLORS are set to debate plans for a cultural strategy to be drawn up for Burntwood.
Proposals for the £30,000 project will be discussed by members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee next week.
The plans have been drawn up by Limitless, a team of professionals led by local artist Peter Walker.
The project says it aims to boost Burntwood by helping to “amplify the unique voice and position it as a vibrant and resilient town ready for the future”.
But a decision on whether to go ahead with the project was pushed back in November as councillors sought more detail.
A report to the meeting of the policy and resources committee on Monday (17th March) said:
“Limitless presented their vision to a meeting of the full council in January 2025.
“The objective is to establish Burntwood as a pioneering town in cultural and place-making strategies, define Burntwood’s unique identity, strengthen investment opportunities and external engagement, and align cultural planning with regional and national strategies.”
Sankeys corner is chase terrace /chasetown not Burntwood !
Why are they wasting good money on hiring limitless, it would be a better idea to get any ideas from people who use the areas on a daily basis and it would cost nothing
@Bren – Burntwood Town Council covers Chase Terrace and Chasetown (indeed, the shopping area pictured is named Burntwood Town Shopping Centre)