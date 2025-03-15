PLANS to work towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050 have been unveiled by Staffordshire County Council.

The five-year Climate Change Action Plan sets out how the authority hopes to cut emissions and identify risks related to weather.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“We are on a mission to make Staffordshire sustainable. Back in 2019 we declared a climate change emergency and since then we’ve made good progress, reducing our carbon emissions by 52%. “However, we recognise that reducing emissions alone isn’t enough. We must also prepare for the changing climate that will impact our communities, infrastructure and natural environment. “Our new five-year plan is ambitious but will build on our previous achievements in reducing emissions and outlines new actions to enhance climate change resilience within our services.”

Reducing emissions by 52% in the first five years included the use of HVO fuel in fleet vehicles, LED lighting upgrades and funding for energy efficiency work in corporate properties and schools.

The plan will be discussed at the next meeting of the council’s cabinet on 19th March.