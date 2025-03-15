LICHFIELD City moved another step closer to claiming the league title with a 4-0 win at Studley.

Jamie Elkes got Ivor Green’s men up and running before Jamie Spiers doubled their advantage.

Second half strikes from Jude Taylor and Sonny Sheasby wrapped up the points for the Midland Football League Premier Division table-toppers.

An early Jack Edwards strike went narrowly wide – but there was no mistake as City went in front on five minutes when Dan Lomas saw his header from a free-kick saved, but Elkes was on hand to nod home the rebound.

Callum Griffin’s shot was then kept out by home keeper Matt Horton as Lichfield went looking for a second.

The advantage was doubled when Josh Mansell’s through ball found Spiers who lifted the ball over the onrushing Horton to make it 2-0 with ten minutes of the first half remaining.

Things almost got even better before the break after Spiers was denied by a save and then James Wilcock saw an effort cleared off the line.

Joe Haines’ early second half shot was saved by Horton, while Studley sent an effort over the top at the other end.

Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn almost turned provider when he claimed a ball into the box and then found Taylor, but the City man couldn’t beat Horton with his shot.

But Taylor was not to be denied his goal as he made it 3-0 after link-up play with Spiers allowed him to power past Horton from the edge of the box.

It was almost 4-0 when Luke Childs was denied by a smart save – but number four did arrive in the final minute when Shears netted from Mansell’s cross.

The result means Lichfield continue to sit seven points clear of their nearest rivals with four games left to play.

Second placed Shifnal have a game in hand after winning 5-0 against Stourport Swifts, while third-placed Atherstone Town lost ground on the front-runners after rescuing a draw late on against 1874 Northwich.