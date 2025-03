LICHFIELD City will hope to continue their title charge when they travel to Studley.

Ivor Green’s men make the visit to their eighth placed opponents this afternoon (15th March).

A 3-0 win over Northwich Victoria last time out, saw Lichfield move seven points clear at the top of the Midlands Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, hosts Studley suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat away at Tividale in their previous clash.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.