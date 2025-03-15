THE line-up for a Lichfield comedy night next month has been confirmed.

Ignacio Lopez, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, will headline the Alter Comedy Club at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th April.

He will be joined on the bill by MC Jamie D’Souza, Swansea funnyman Josh Elton and comic Bella Humphries.

Richard Poynton, producer of the Alter Comedy Club, said:

“We are thrilled to present our April line-up featuring some of the brightest stars in UK comedy. “With the brilliant Jamie D’Souza steering the ship as MC, audiences will be treated to the sharp wit of Josh Elton and the delightful insights of Bella Humphries, all culminating in a headline set from the incomparable Ignacio Lopez. “This carefully curated night promises to deliver the perfect blend of styles and perspectives that the Alter has become known for in Lichfield’s thriving comedy scene.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.