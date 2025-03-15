A SERVICE providing specialist support to victims of business crime in Staffordshire has been renewed for another two years.

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce has retained the contract worth more than £67,000 a year.

Funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office since 2015, it offers free support in areas including ICT, security, insurance and business grants.

The service also monitors current and emerging crime trends, sharing information and advice with the business community to help them protect themselves.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I’m delighted to announce that Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce have retained the contract to deliver the Business Crime Service following a rigorous procurement process. “Business crime, including retail and rural crime, is a priority in my refreshed Police and Crime Plan. It can damage people’s lives and livelihoods, and have a negative impact on our wider communities. “The service has supported over 16,000 businesses over the past decade – and this contract ensures it can be there for the next two years to help small and medium-sized businesses pick up the pieces following a crime.”

To access support, call 01782 900239 or email info@staffordshirechambers.co.uk. For more information, visit www.staffordshirechambers.co.uk/projects/business-crime.

Tom Nadin, head of projects and business services at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said:

“Staffordshire Chambers are incredibly proud to continue delivering the Business Crime Service for another two years. “Over the past decade, we’ve supported thousands of businesses across Staffordshire, helping them recover from crime and build resilience for the future. “Our team understands the real impact crime can have on business owners, employees and local communities, which is why we’re committed to offering practical, expert-led support when it’s needed most. “We look forward to working closely with the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office and our partners to ensure businesses across the region feel supported and protected.”