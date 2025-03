CHASETOWN head to neighbours Stafford Rangers as they look to continue their challenge for a play-off place.

The Scholars go into the Staffordshire derby on the back of a midweek penalty shootout cup quarter-final victory over Stafford Town.

Meanwhile, Stafford had to settle for 2-2 draw in their previous contest against Vauxhall Motors.

Kick-off this afternoon (15th March)is at 3pm.