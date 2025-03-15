PEOPLE are being asked for their views on community safety.

Lichfield District Council and the community safety partnership want to hear from residents as part of plans to create a community-led strategy.

An online survey will seek views to understand how safe residents feel, their concerns and what needs improving.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement and chair of the Community Safety Partnership, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“People’s views regarding their safety in the district are of vital importance to the creation of the community safety strategy. “I would ask people to complete the survey as the information we receive will help us continue to make improvements. “Residents’ views are being gathered via workshops, interviews and we are inviting people to please fill in the online survey.”

The anonymous survey can be filled in until 5pm on 31st March at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/safetyviews.