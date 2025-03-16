CHASETOWN Women have added Naomi Greene to their ranks.

The former Portsmouth, Tranmere Rovers and Chorley player has made the switch after recovering from a long-term injury.

Since arriving at The Scholars Ground, the versatile Greene has played centre back for Jo Sheerin’s side.

The manager said:

“The decision to bring Naomi in initially proved quite difficult due to our squad size and discussions around playing time, but we could see the quality she possesses on the pitch. “This, coupled with her professional attitude and ability to demand high standards, meant we just had to make room. “She’s already featured for us and we look forward to seeing her continue to push for a starting spot each week.”