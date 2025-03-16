DRIVERS using the A38 are facing more overnight delays when the southbound carriageway closes as part of HS2 works.

The route will be shut between Hilliard’s Cross and the Cappers Lane junction on 4th and 5th April.

The road will close between 9pm and 6am each day.

A spokesperson said:

“As we build the new high speed railway line in Lichfield, we need to complete some piling works to construct the new Rykneld Street Overbridge. “To lift the bridge into place safely, we need to close the A38 southbound overnight. “To keep traffic moving in the area drivers will be diverted along Wood End Lane to A515 Tewnals Lane, along A51 Stafford Road to A5192 Eastern Avenue to rejoin the A38 carriageway. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained.”