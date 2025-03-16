A FREE exhibition in Lichfield will showcase more than 200 objects and artworks from the 1990s.

I Grew Up 90s will explore youth culture and trends from the decade when it comes to The Hub at St Mary’s from 5th April to 27th June.

It will feature everything from the Spice Girls to Lara Croft, the Power Rangers to Pokemon, and Trainspotting to Teletubbies.

The exhibition has been curated by collector Matt Fox. He said:

“Those who grew up 30 years ago in the 1990s – before smart phones, social media or reality TV – can genuinely state that life was very different then. “Anyone that lived through the period knows the 90s were a remarkable time to be young in Britain. We can revisit that through the objects, the images, the brands that stamped their iconography indelibly into our brains. “Everything is mint and preserved just as you remember it, providing a whiff of nostalgia more potent than Lynx Africa. This is not an exhibition for quiet contemplation – it’s one to visit for a fun trip with friends and family.”

The free exhibition will be available from 9.30am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday and from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturdays.