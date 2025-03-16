LICHFIELD City Ladies suffered a narrow defeat at Walsall Women.

The fixture was played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 500 supporters.

City got off to the perfect start as Saddi Shan netted on the half-hour.

But Mia Fellows eqaulised just before half-time – and then bagged a second early in the second half.

Shelbie Cartwright’s strike got Lichfield back on level terms, but with 15 minutes left on the clock, Walsall sub Molly Rose Cook netted to earn her side a 3-2 win.