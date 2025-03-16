SIXTEEN new firefighters have begun their 15-week training programme with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The recruits will learn practical and technical skills in areas such as hose and ladder use, breathing apparatus, water rescue, working at heights, road traffic collisions and trauma care.

Once they have completed the course, a special presentation ceremony will be held in the summer, before they are posted to stations across the county.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s learning and development station manager Duncan Cole said:

“This journey will challenge them physically and mentally, but it will develop them in a number of different ways learning new skills and personal attributes. “It will prepare them for one of the most rewarding careers protecting lives while serving our communities within Staffordshire.”