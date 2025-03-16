GOALS from Luke Yates and Danny O’Callaghan earned Chasetown a 2-0 win at Stafford Town – and ensured they retained their spot in the play-off places.

The Scholars carved out an early chance, but Ben Lund’s shot was blocked.

Stafford quickly responded though with a corner finding Ashley Fallon, but his effort sailed over the bar.

Chasetown went close to opening the scoring when George Cater’s free-kick skimmed the crossbar and then Yates’ deflected effort landed in the gloves of home keeper Leon Phillips.

The second half again saw Chasetown push forward with Lund’s cross finding Sam Unitt, but his shot was blocked.

A turning point came when Ackeme Francis-Burrell was sent off for a poor challenge.

Chasetown made their extra man count as Cater’s cross was powerfully headed home by Yates to give his side the lead.

The visitors doubled their advantage when another pinpoint delivery from Cater was nodded into the net by O’Callaghan.