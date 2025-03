BURNTWOOD Afternoon Cinema returns with a screening of hit movie Wicked.

It will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on Tuesday (18th March).

A spokesperson said:

“Based on the beloved musical, this enchanting film tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, with stunning performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. “

Tickets are £5 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.