PROPOSALS which could see developers able to bypass local planning committees on all but the largest housing schemes could create “real challenges”, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner outlined moves to fast-track decisions earlier this year.
She said the changes would help tackle the housing crisis across the country.
“Streamlining the approvals process by modernising local planning committees means tackling the chronic uncertainty and damaging delays that acts as a drag anchor on building the homes people desperately need.”
But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council said the move could also have unintended consequences by preventing some projects from going ahead.
“Friel Homes’ beautiful development linking Beacon Park with Lichfield Cathedral was recommended for refusal by planning officers, despite the scheme garnering praise from local residents and even divine approval from the former Dean of Lichfield Cathedral.
“Planning permission was only granted after councillors stepped in and forced the development to go to the planning committee.
“Under Labour’s proposals, this development would not have happened.”
The Government says its changes will help it meet targets to build 1.5 million new homes across the country.
As part of the move, applications that comply with local development plans could bypass planning committees entirely.
But Cllr Pullen said efforts to ensure appropriate schemes across Lichfield district would be hampered by Government changes.
“Locally we are putting in measures to try and improve future developments – a strong design code, an end to urban sprawl and a new settlement approach to ensure infrastructure is put in place first.
“But with a mandatory housing target of more than 750 houses a year – a 160% increase from the previous target – and Government policy apparently designed to erode the green belt, the task is becoming harder and harder.
“We know that creating communities in our district is important. Young families should be able to get on the housing ladder near to the communities they grew up in, but these changes will create real challenges for Lichfield district.”
LDC complaining about Starmer being able to bypass them and approve planning applications when LDC has bypassed residents and residents concerns when approving applications for years…
However, labour’s new housing targets are a joke though, Lichfield has built more than its fair share in recent years yet our target has been increased by 160%.
The urban sprawl started in the nineteen sixties when developers offered cheaper houses in outlying communities for commuters. It was the early seventies before it grew in Lichfield, and has not really slowed ever since. The housing needed for young local people trying to get on the housing ladder are partly the offsprings of this first phase. There are also substantial others from other larger cities, especially Birmingham. Incidentally, the houses are no longer cheap.
This situation is self perpetuating now and is impossible to stop. The consequences are all too apparent. The ethos of the city is changed and, strangely, the population increases has not benefitted shops and local business. Likewise the extra rates have not improved infrastructure and facilities, quite the opposite. The comments from our council leader are disingenuous and cherry picking. They are partly responsible for the loss of this local jewel. Even when they have had the opportunity to do so.
Instead of whinging, perhaps our District Council could ensure that the local preferences they aspire to are enshrined in a lucid and comprehensive Local Plan and then the delegated professional officers can process Planning Applications efficiently by tick boxing plans that accord with the Council’s Policies as defined in that Local Plan, rather than giving Members on the Planning Committee interfering powers that they shouldn’t really have to exercise.