PROPOSALS which could see developers able to bypass local planning committees on all but the largest housing schemes could create “real challenges”, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner outlined moves to fast-track decisions earlier this year.

She said the changes would help tackle the housing crisis across the country.

“Streamlining the approvals process by modernising local planning committees means tackling the chronic uncertainty and damaging delays that acts as a drag anchor on building the homes people desperately need.”

But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council said the move could also have unintended consequences by preventing some projects from going ahead.

“Friel Homes’ beautiful development linking Beacon Park with Lichfield Cathedral was recommended for refusal by planning officers, despite the scheme garnering praise from local residents and even divine approval from the former Dean of Lichfield Cathedral. “Planning permission was only granted after councillors stepped in and forced the development to go to the planning committee. “Under Labour’s proposals, this development would not have happened.”

The Government says its changes will help it meet targets to build 1.5 million new homes across the country.

As part of the move, applications that comply with local development plans could bypass planning committees entirely.

But Cllr Pullen said efforts to ensure appropriate schemes across Lichfield district would be hampered by Government changes.

“Locally we are putting in measures to try and improve future developments – a strong design code, an end to urban sprawl and a new settlement approach to ensure infrastructure is put in place first. “But with a mandatory housing target of more than 750 houses a year – a 160% increase from the previous target – and Government policy apparently designed to erode the green belt, the task is becoming harder and harder. “We know that creating communities in our district is important. Young families should be able to get on the housing ladder near to the communities they grew up in, but these changes will create real challenges for Lichfield district.”