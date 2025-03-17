THE family of a Lichfield woman who ran a city centre business for a number of years have thanked locals for their kind words following her death.

Christine Ivison, of Ivison the Lichfield Florist on Bird Street, died on 9th March aged 88.

As well as running the successful city centre shop, she was also a prominent figure in the local community as a former chair of the Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, a member of the Crime Prevention Panel and Lichfield Arts.

The family business has since been taken on by Christine’s granddaughter Hannah Woolley.

She said:

“We wanted to say thank you to everyone for all their kind words. It’s been heartwarming for myself, my mum and sister. “On route to her funeral, Nan will be coming down Bird Street and will be having her final moment at the shop for one last time. “It was a place she loved dearly and where she spent many, many happy years doing the thing she loved. “Her funeral service will be held at Lichfield and District Crematorium in Fradley at 2.30pm on 2nd April. “Nan’s request was that no black is to be worn.”