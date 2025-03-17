LICHFIELD Ladies scored two tries in the last eight minutes to earn a try bonus point win over West Park Leeds to maintain their six-point advantage at the top of the table.

Second-placed Buckingham Swans still have a game in hand, but the Myrtle Greens know that a home try bonus victory in their final league fixture this weekend against Bishop Auckland will guarantee them a play-off game against the top team in Championship South 1 – either Old Albanians or Richmond.

The city side were thankful once again to Kaz Kacirkova for the decisive late tries after Amy Edmondson and Ellie Smith had scored earlier.

Molly Draycott kicked one penalty and a conversion, with one conversion coming from Ellie Turner.

Elsewhere, the Green team once again found Birmingham Moseley a tough egg to crack – and they could not find the necessary sustained firepower to overcome the strong second-placed Birmingham side.

There were very early tries for both sides, with the hosts scoring via full back Amelia Staite.

The returning Rachael Squires, making her 80th club appearance, added a second try before half-time to make it ten points apiece at the break.

Emily Williams put Lichfield in front with a third try, which she converted, before the visitors contributed three unanswered tries to win a tight game.

The Green team are at home this weekend to Aston Old Eds, making it a women’s double header at 2pm.