RESIDENTS at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed a “fantastic day” at the RAF Museum at Cosford.

The group from The Spires were joined by staff to explore the exhibits and aircraft on show.

Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said:

“We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit RAF Cosford – it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. “It was a fantastic day and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”