A BURNTWOOD school has been praised for promoting a love of reading to children – but has been told more work is needed to improve writing skills.

Ofsted inspectors said Boney Hay Primary Academy was a “welcoming school” that is “aspirational” for all pupils.

A report following a visit in January said the school, which is part of the Staffordshire University Academies Trust, had pupils responded positively to efforts to boost reading.

The inspectors said:

“A love of reading is promoted across the school. Attractive libraries, with displays showing which books the teachers are currently reading, encourage pupils to pick up a book. “Their reading journey begins in the Reception class, where children benefit from the carefully structured phonics scheme. This is taught consistently well and children achieve well. “Those who need help to keep up are supported effectively in additional, targeted, sessions. “The school has identified the need to develop a broader vocabulary. This work also starts in Reception, where children learn new words, then use them confidently in taught sessions and practise them in practical activities.”

But despite praising the “broad curriculum”, the inspectors said more needed to be done to secure achievement in some areas.

The report added:

“Not enough pupils achieve the writing standards expected at the end of key stage 2. This means that pupils are not as prepared as they could be when they move to key stage 3. “The trust should ensure that the writing curriculum focuses on aspects that support pupils in improving the quality of their writing so that more pupils reach the national standards or higher.”

The full report is available to view on the Ofsted website.