VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help at the 2025 Burntwood Wakes.

The event will take place on 19th July and feature a range of attractions.

Burntwood Town Council is hoping volunteers will come forward to help support the Wakes.

A spokesperson said:

“Burntwood’s biggest summer celebration is back and we need people top help make it amazing. “We’re looking for volunteers to help with car parking, greeting visitors and helping to keep the site clean and tidy. “It’s a chance to be a part of a long-standing community tradition and to meet new people and have fun while giving something back.”

For more details email info@burntwood-tc.gov.uk or call 01543 677166.