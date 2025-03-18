TWO Aston Villa legends will be lifting the lid on their careers at an event in Shenstone.

Tony Morley and Brian Little will be at The Fox and Hounds on 14th April for the question and answer session hosted by Andy Blair.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a special evening with two Villa legends to hear some great stories and a chance to ask them need to know questions. “There will be the opportunity to take photos with the European Cup too.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01543 480257.