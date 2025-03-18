PARENTS, grandparents and carers are being invited to an event to discuss life with teenagers.

The Let’s Talk Teens session will take place from 1pm to 3pm on 9th April at Lichfield Family Hub on Purcell Avenue.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are a local parent, grandparent or carer who would like to offload, share a worry or find out more about youth activities, then come to our drop in and meet local youth workers for a cuppa and a chat.”

For more details visit the Lichfield Families Health and Wellbeing Service Facebook page.