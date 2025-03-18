Lichfield District Council House
PLANS to increase costs for bulky waste item collections across Lichfield and Burntwood are due to be debated.

The Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee will discuss charges at a meeting this week.

A report has suggested the amount paid for a bulky waste item to be collected should rise from £18 to £19, while a second item would increase from £7.50 to £8.

Black bin replacements will also rise from £22.50 to £23, while recycling collections from groups such as charities and amateur sports clubs that do not trade on a regular basis will jump from £140 to £144.

The report said:

“The charges levied help to cover the cost of delivering the services which increase year on year. To date the charges have been reviewed on a regular basis to ensure the income generated continues to meet the costs of delivery.”

It will be discussed at the meeting on Monday (24th March).

