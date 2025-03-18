PLANS to increase costs for bulky waste item collections across Lichfield and Burntwood are due to be debated.

The Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee will discuss charges at a meeting this week.

A report has suggested the amount paid for a bulky waste item to be collected should rise from £18 to £19, while a second item would increase from £7.50 to £8.

Black bin replacements will also rise from £22.50 to £23, while recycling collections from groups such as charities and amateur sports clubs that do not trade on a regular basis will jump from £140 to £144.

The report said:

“The charges levied help to cover the cost of delivering the services which increase year on year. To date the charges have been reviewed on a regular basis to ensure the income generated continues to meet the costs of delivery.”

It will be discussed at the meeting on Monday (24th March).