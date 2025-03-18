A SCHOOL in Fradley has been praised as a “warm and welcoming” setting for children.

Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School, on Murphy Street, was inspected by Ofsted last month.

Their report said education quality, pupil behaviour and leadership and management were good, while the personal development of children and early years provision was rated as outstanding.

The inspectors said:

“Children make the strongest start in this warm and welcoming school. They flourish in the exceptional early years provision. The school’s nursery starts this journey by instilling children with confidence, resilience and a love of learning. “The school is ambitious for all pupils. They are taught how to be effective learners and they have positive attitudes to their work. “Pupils are given the opportunity to think deeply about their learning and make connections across curriculum areas. As a result, pupils achieve well.”

Inspectors also praised the role of Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School in the wider community since it welcomed its first students in 2022.

The report added:

“Although the school is newly opened, it has created its own traditions, history and legacy. “The school is quickly becoming the centre of this growing community. Pupils get regular opportunities to lead and showcase their many achievements. For example, children in reception organise their own art gallery, while children in nursery give

classroom tours to their parents. “These activities are planned carefully to develop the pupils’ sense of responsibility.”

The full inspection report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.