A TRIBUTE to the work of guitarist George Harrison is coming to Lichfield.

George – The Concert will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th April.

The show will take the audience on a journey through his career, from his early days with The Beatles through to Harrison’s solo work and collaborations.

Hits such as Here Comes the Sun, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, My Sweet Lord and All Things Must Pass will be performed.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“George Harrison’s legacy continues to inspire and influence popular music culture. “We’re looking forward to celebrating his iconic music at The Hub.”

Tickets start at £22 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.