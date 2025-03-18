THE organisation behind local food banks say they are “deeply concerned” at planned changes to disability payments.

The Government has unveiled reforms of the benefits system in a bid to save £5billion by the end of 2030.

It will see the eligibility for Personal Independence Payments narrowed.

But Helen Barnard, director of policy at the Trussell Trust, said the move would have a huge impact on some of those supported by local food banks.

“We’re deeply concerned by the cuts announced to disability payments today. “People at food banks have told us they are terrified of how they might survive. “We welcome the positive proposals from the Department for Work and Pensions to boost the basic rate to Universal Credit and invest in employment support. However, we fear these steps will be undermined by a Treasury drive to make short-term savings. “Huge cuts risk pushing more disabled people to the doors of food banks, and will have devastating consequences for us all. The UK Government was elected on manifesto pledges to end the need for emergency food parcels. This isn’t what people voted for. “Disabled people are already three times more likely to face hunger, and three quarters of people at food banks are disabled or live with someone who is. Our social security system should be rooted in justice and compassion, able to be there for us all, especially when we need it most. “This isn’t a done deal. With at least a year before any cuts come into force, there’s still time for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to rethink and make good on today’s promise to restore trust and fairness in the social security system.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the reforms would help prevent people being trapped out of work.

“We inherited a fundamentally broken welfare system from the previous Government. It does not work for the people it is supposed to support, businesses who need workers or taxpayers who foot the bill. “This Government will always protect the most severely disabled people to live with dignity. “But we’re not prepared to stand back and do nothing while millions of people – especially young people – who have potential to work and live independent lives instead become trapped out of work and abandoned by the system. “It would be morally bankrupt to let their life chances waste away. “Ensuring those who can work do work is not only right, but it will also improve living standards and drive growth.”