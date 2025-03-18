TWO people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Lichfield city centre.

It happened at around 6pm yesterday (17th March) when he was walking along St John Street.

Two men got out of a silver vehicle and assaulted him before following him on to Bird Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers from our major and organised crime proactive teams came across the group on Bird Street. A glove with a metal bar inside it and drugs were found nearby.”

A 40-year-old, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a controlled drug of class A (cocaine) and possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

A 35-year-old man, from London, was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both have been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.