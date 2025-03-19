PEOPLE are being invited to nominate foster carers and guardians for a regional honour.

The Staffordshire Fostering Star Awards, now in their second year, recognise local people who care for vulnerable children and young people.

Entries are open to those who work with Staffordshire County Council. There are seven categories, including Rising Star, Inspirational Foster Carer, Inspirational Special Guardian, Making a Difference in the Fostering Community, Making a Difference in the Special Guardian Community, Making a Difference in the Supported Lodgings Community and the Above and Beyond title.

Foster carer Alan Hudson, who won two awards last year, said:

“I was really humbled and shocked to win not one but two awards previously. “I’m really proud to be part of Staffordshire’s foster care community and if I can make a difference to local children and their future that in itself is reward enough for me.”

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our Fostering Star Awards give us a great opportunity to celebrate and thank the carers who do a wonderful job, always going that extra mile for the children they look after. “The awards were a huge success last year and we want to build on that this year. So if you know a brilliant carer, then please get them nominated.”

Nominations can be made online by 21st March. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in May.