CHASETOWN will look to book their place in the Walsall Senior Cup final when they travel to Darlaston Town.

The Scholars are one game away from a date at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in May after beating Brocton in their quarter-final clash back in January.

They also go into the tie on the back of a Staffordshire derby win at Stafford Rangers in the league last weekend.

The winners of the semi-final this evening (19th March) will face Coleshill Town in the final.

Kick-off at the Daycare Stadium tonight is at 7.45pm. Admission is £9 adults, £7 concessions and under 14s are free.