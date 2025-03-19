A FIRE chief is leading a team taking on a challenge for charity.

Rob Barber, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, will be part of the group carrying out several ascents of Mow Cop.

The Staffordshire hill is a mile tall – and the fundraisers hope to climb it enough times on tomorrow (20th March) to cover the mileage equivalent of Mount Everest.

The challenge will be part of the fire service’s efforts to raise £50,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Rob said:

“It’s certainly going to be tough, but we’re always looking at ways we can make a difference to communities and this challenge is another example of that. “I have seen first-hand the level of support that The Fire Fighters Charity gives to so many former colleagues and their families, both in Staffordshire and across the country. “I know that our efforts are going to a worthy cause and we’re doing what we can to help support those in our firefighting family.”

Community engagement officer Adam Brunt will also be part of the team taking on the challenge.

He said:

“It’s been an unbelievable effort from so many people to raise as much money for the charity as we have so far. “Whether it’s been at open days, car washes, individual or team challenges, everybody has gone the extra mile. “We’re getting really close to the £50,000 total and hopefully the money raised from this challenge will get us across the line which will be an incredible achievement.”

People can donate via www.justgiving.com/team/sfrsmowcopteamAndy.