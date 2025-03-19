WORKERS have filled hundreds of bags of rubbish during overnight litter picks on the A38.

The recent closure of a section of the road between Hilliard’s Cross and Cappers Lane gave the Lichfield District Council team the chance to safely clean up verges.

A total of 360 bags of rubbish was collected along with items such as tyres, traffic cones and cardboard boxes.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“I wish to thank members of the streetscene team for their work in clearing litter from the A38 over four nights. “Our staff can’t access the road space safely with live traffic so the road closure was a great opportunity for them to clean the areas that are not accessible during their normal working day. “They have done a fantastic job collecting a huge amount of rubbish from that section of the highway, improving the environment for everyone.”