A LICHFIELD man has been honoured for completing a challenge to raise money for charity.

Tom Penzer Adams took on eight marathons in eight weeks in 2024 to support Muscular Dystrophy UK.

After starting in Tokyo, he completed runs in locations in Boston and London before rounding off the challenge in Lichfield.

His efforts saw Tom given the Fundraiser of the Year title in the Muscular Dystrophy UK President’s Awards which were held this month.

Tom’s challenge initially saw him aim to raise £8,000 after being inspired by his friend’s brothers who live with muscle wasting conditions – but he eventually managed to smash his target and collect more than £20,000 in donations.

He received the award from Gabby Logan MBE at the Muscular Dystrophy UK event in London.

She said:

“It’s always an honour to be at the President’s Awards where we celebrate the outstanding achievements of people. “It’s a chance to highlight some of the incredible work that goes on, often unseen, whether that’s people doing amazing things to raise money or individuals caring for and supporting others. “I’d like to say congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted for an award, and indeed everyone who supports Muscular Dystrophy UK. Together, we can make a real difference and change the future of muscle wasting conditions.”

Tom is currently training for his latest running challenge which will see him tackle six ultramarathons in six days in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital Neonatal Surgical Ward to thank them for caring for his daughter after she underwent life-saving surgery.